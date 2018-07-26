LeadingRE Adds RingCentral to Solutions Group Program

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has added RingCentral, a provider of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions, to its Solutions Group program. RingCentral enables today’s mobile and distributed workforce to communicate and collaborate from anywhere and on any device. With RingCentral, real estate brokerage office staff and agents can easily stay connected with clients through voice, video meetings, team messaging, and more.

“RingCentral is an ideal fit for our Solutions Group program, giving our member brokerages around the world access to a modern cloud-based communications platform that provides the flexibility and scalability required as a company’s business grows,” says Robin LaSure, vice president, Corporate Marketing at LeadingRE. “The ease of working with a single provider for all their communications needs and the potential for significant cost savings over traditional on-premises providers make the RingCentral solution even more compelling.”

“We’re happy to be selected as an approved supplier for the Leading Real Estate Companies of the World®,” says Steve Rawson, head of Strategic Industry Alliances for RingCentral. “RingCentral has extensive experience in helping real estate firms empower their increasingly mobile workforce to stay ahead of the curve in today’s competitive real estate environment. Our platform greatly enhances communication and collaboration with clients and agents, delivering a seamless customer experience and improved agent productivity.”

