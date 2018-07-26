Realty ONE Group’s ONE University Program Boosts Careers of Its Real Estate Professionals

Almost 5,000 real estate professionals have attended and completed courses offered through Realty ONE Group’s ONE University, increasing their production by 25 percent as a result, according to a company release. ONE University, stylized as an online campus for continuing education, opened in late 2017.

“ONE University serves as a valuable resource for our real estate professionals, and we encourage them to utilize the tools and training made available to them so that they can take the steps to achieve the next level of success,” says Mark Pessin, vice president of Learning at Realty ONE Group. “One of Realty ONE Group’s core beliefs is in empowering real estate professionals by providing them with an advanced ecosystem of tools and support that will give them the confidence to succeed in the real estate business. The training programs in ONE University are designed to do just that.”

Realty ONE Group continues to add to its expanding curriculum, with non-competing brokers and branch managers teaching structured enrichment courses to their real estate professionals.

Content Square 1.

For more information, please visit www.realtyonegroup.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.