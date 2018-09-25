Search
FHFA Price Index: 0.2 Percent Gain in July

By RISMedia Staff

In July, home prices rose 0.2 percent, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency’s (FHFA) House Price Index (HPI). On an annual basis, the HPI rose 6.4 percent.

According to the Index, the change in month-over-month prices ranged from -0.5 percent in the East South Central Census division to 1.1 percent in the South Atlantic division, and the annual change in prices ranged from 4.7 percent in the New England Census division to 8.7 percent in the Mountain division.

Source: Federal Housing Finance Agency (FHFA) 

