United Country Real Estate Named a Top Franchise Brand

United Country Real Estate has been named one of the top franchise brands in the U.S. in Entrepreneur magazine’s “2018 Top Franchise Brands.” Ranked companies are determined by factors like social media following, system size, number of years in business, number of years franchising and overall reputation. United Country Real Estate was recognized for marketing innovation by producing the first national real estate catalogue in 1928, which can be found in the Smithsonian Institute. Today, the company offers one of the most advanced and comprehensive marketing programs, including operating over 3,000 leading lifestyle real estate websites.

“United Country has been working hard for decades to continuously build our leadership position in the lifestyle and country real estate market, particularly with niche properties like ranches, recreational, hunting properties, farms, vacation, small city and country homes,” says Mike Duffy, president of United Country Real Estate. “We’ve been focused on providing broader exposure for local listings since 1925, and we continually strive for the most innovative marketing and advertising techniques to position our affiliates on the forefront of lifestyle real estate marketing and technology. For example, this year we launched a new, cutting-edge e-marketing technology, a very strong strategic partnership with LANDFLIP and an enhanced premier ranch program, UC Ranch Properties. Being named a Top Franchise Brand is reflective of all of this continuous innovation and category leadership, along with the hard work of the talented network of agents, brokers and auctioneers that represent United Country across the country.”

United Country Real Estate has also been named as a top franchise in franchisee satisfaction every year since 2010 by Franchise Business Review. The company is a division of the United Real Estate Group.

