Engel & VÃ¶lkers Announces Luxury ‘Agrihood’ Community in Ecuador

Engel & VÃ¶lkersÂ has announced it is the exclusive global marketer ofÂ Oceanside Farms, an “agrihood” community in Ecuador.

Located on Ecuador’s Pacific Riviera near Puerto Cayo, the 25-acre community offers luxury residences anchored by an onsite private organic farm and community center rich in lifestyle amenities, including TedX presentations, concerts and dinners by renowned chefs using local produce and fish.

Each residence is comprised of approximately 13,000 square feet of living space, elegantly designed and focused on sustainability for both residents and the community as a whole. Each residence is equipped with solar installations and electricity storage, chef-quality kitchens using Wolf and Subzero appliances, elevators, a saltwater infinity-edge pool and home automation.

“Incorporating leading-edge technology for energy conservation and sustainability, demand is expected to be very strong,” says principal agents Maddy Krasne and Adrian Bleackley of Engel & VÃ¶lkers. “We are extremely excited to have this opportunity and Engel & VÃ¶lkers is the ideal company and network to showcase this magnificent development.”

The co-founders and managing executives of Oceanside Farms are also co-developers: Sean Kelly from Los Angeles, Calif., and Wendy Chan from New York City. Chan’s passion to promote healthy lifestyles was the genesis for the development’s concept. Along with her husband David, Chan will be one of the first residents of Oceanside Farms.

“We believe that eating fresh, high-quality organic food, [and] living in a healthy, stress-free and self-sustaining environment enriches human life,” says Chan. “It provides the ultimate peace of mind. Oceanside Farms is committed to this outlook on wellness. We aim to cultivate a community where like-minded people can congregate to enjoy fulfillment in the arts, food, culture, education, physical health and the exploration of nature.”

