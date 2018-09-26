European Cities You Can Visit for $50 Per Day

The airfare to Europe can be pricey, but if you choose a less-traveled time of year and sign up with Airfarewatchdog to get price drop alerts, you should be able to find a reasonable fare.

The best news is that, if you skip the most popular capitals like London or Paris, you can explore some of Europe’s most beautiful and tourist-friendly cities for under $50 a day.

The bargain-hunters at Wisebread.com make these affordable suggestions. Be sure to check an up-to-date guidebook to help you score the best bargains:

Sofia, Bulgaria – History lovers will delight in the city center of this 1,800-year-old Roman-built city, and adventurers can hike, climb and mountain bike to their heart’s content on nearby Vitosha Mountain. Sofia offers a youthful atmosphere with modern amenities. Enjoy a meal in an inexpensive restaurant for $7 or less, and a budget private room for about $31 per night.

Zagreb, Croatia – One of Europe’s most underrated cities, Zagreb is full of fabulous museums, interesting architecture and tons of musical and theatrical events. It’s also tourist-friendly, with many pedestrianized areas in the center, making it easy to walk around. By night, there are many vibrant bar and club scenes, and restaurants serving lovely meals with traditional apple strudel for dessert. You can enjoy such a meal for about $8 in a low-cost cafe and get a budget private room for about $25.

Budapest, Hungary – Take your camera, because this Unesco World Heritage site, with its iconic parliament building facing the storied Danube River, is one of the world’s loveliest and most tourist-friendly. When you’ve had your fill of walking and/or the lively nightlife, head to one of the city’s relaxing public hot springs baths, which are a social hub for residents and visitors alike. Then get an inexpensive meal for as little as $6, and a place to lay your weary head for as little as $40.

