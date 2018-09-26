Simplifying the Mortgage Process One Client at a Time

Michigan-based team touts Quicken Loans for helping clients achieve their real estate dreams

Michael Ivkov is a seasoned real estate veteran working as part of Real Estate One’s Brick & Mortar Team in Clinton, Mich., along with Kevin Kostka and Jeremy Galli.

“We’re not about just pumping numbers with clients. We really do give them a home that’s appropriate for their situation, and we have no issues with showing houses and being candid with the client and letting them know if it’s not the best investment for them. We pride ourselves on not pushing something if we don’t believe it’s right,” says Ivkov.

Early on, the team worked with numerous lenders in order to guide their clients toward finding the right mortgage, before coming to the realization that this was something they could help their clients with by paying more attention to the process.

And so, in 2013, Ivkov reached out to a Quicken Loans Agent Relationship Manager, Bobby Szlachcic.

“I had a relationship with Bobby, as he had taken care of my personal mortgage, and everything went smoothly, so I started referring Quicken Loans to my clients,” says Ivkov. “A lot of my clients were very happy with the process and how smooth it was, so we got more connected.”

Over the last five years, the team has closed more than $30 million together with Quicken Loans. The reason Ivkov recommends Quicken Loans so often comes down to the ease of it all.

“The process can be very intimidating, especially for the first-time homebuyer, but Quicken Loans makes it very easy,” says Ivkov. “They outline everything for you, have a good reputation, and are accommodating to customers.”

Moreover, Quicken Loans is very competitive in loan terms, and, as a large company, is typically able to find solutions to make closing costs associated with obtaining a mortgage more affordable for the consumer.

“They’re the most affordable in the long run,” says Ivkov, “and they’re always looking for new ways to put people who never thought it was possible into a home.”

In fact, Ivkov was recently working with a client who was having a difficult time finding a loan that he could qualify for, so he sent him over to Quicken Loans, setting the stage for a perfect solution.

“It was a really impactful moment,” says Ivkov. “He reached out to me and thanked me for helping him make his dream come true, and Quicken Loans was a big part of that. They helped problem-solve, and that’s something I’ve seen time and time again.”

For more information, please visit www.RealEstate.QuickenLoans.com or call 866-718-9842.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.