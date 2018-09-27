CoreLogic Adopts Google Cloud

CoreLogic® has adopted Google Cloud Platform (GCP) as a foundational element of its ongoing technology and business transformation program. The company expects to complete the initial deployment of GCP over the next 24 months. Once implemented, the company plans to leverage the capabilities of the cloud platform to achieve best-in-class system performance and reliability, and to facilitate the deployment of unique business insights fueled by data, information and analytics. Additionally, the company expects to realize significant cost efficiencies and enhanced security.

“The addition of GCP will bring significant value to CoreLogic’s ongoing program to modernize its computing environment and enhance digital capabilities,” says Bob Frosell, CIO of CoreLogic. “Rapid change is the new norm for all businesses, and this requires us to build highly secure and reliable platforms, which are also flexible and dynamic.”

“We believe the successful implementation of GCP is an important enabler for the achievement of our vision of providing unique solutions and insights that connect and power the global housing economy,” says Frank Martell, CEO of CoreLogic. “Over the medium to longer term, we expect to capitalize on the relevant capabilities offered by Google as we focus on building our future data repositories, platforms and solutions.”

