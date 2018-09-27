Zillow Builds Out Canadian Listings With Agreements With EXIT Realty, RE/MAX Ultimate Realty

More Canadian listings are coming to Zillow. According to announcements by the company this week, EXIT Realty Corp. International and RE/MAX Ultimate Realty, based in Central Toronto, will begin featuring their listings on the portal.

CENTURY 21 Canada and Right at Home Realty, in Greater Toronto, are also on board. With the additions of EXIT Realty and RE/MAX Ultimate Realty, more than 30,000 Canadian listings will be syndicated on the site.

“Zillow has relationships with thousands of brokerages and real estate agents in the U.S. who have used Zillow to grow their business and connect with the millions of homebuyers and sellers who use our sites every day,” says Errol Samuelson, chief industry development officer at Zillow. “It has always been our goal to be the best partner to the industry possible, and we’re thrilled that our current partners can now offer the benefits of Zillow to their Canadian franchises.”

“EXIT Realty has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with Zillow in the U.S. and we are pleased to be among the first companies in Canada whose listings will appear on Zillow,” says Tami Bonnell, CEO, EXIT Realty Corp. International.

“We have a reputation of always staying focused on embracing technology that will assist our agent business partners and clients,” says Tim Syrianos, broker of record/owner of RE/MAX Ultimate Realty Inc. “We are confident that partnering with Zillow will be an asset to our team and will only enhance the client experience.”

All Canadian listings on Zillow will include a description and photos of the property, and feature the listing agent’s contact information and the brokerage’s website.

For more information, please visit www.zillow.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.