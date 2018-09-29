REALTORÂ® Safety: Every Client, Every Day, Every Time

More than a decade ago, the National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR) launched the REALTORÂ® Safety Program to educate its members on the potential risks they face while on the job. While September is dedicated as REALTORÂ® Safety Month, this topic deserves attention every day of the year. For real estate professionals, staying safe requires knowledge, awareness and empowerment on many different fronts.

Beneficial Safety Resources

To simplify and support brokers’ efforts to educate agents about safety, NAR developed a wealth of materials, all compiled in one convenient location:Â NAR.realtor/safety.

Below are three steps you can take to spread the importance of REALTORÂ® safety with your agents, and to learn more about the resources available from NAR.

1. View NAR’s 2018 REALTORÂ® Safety Webinar

Habits to Keep You Safe on the Job Year-Round

Presented by: Cheryl Knowlton, REALTORÂ®

In this free webinar, an industry expert explains how to minimize risks and stay safe in your day-to-day business interactions. For more details and to watch the recording, visitÂ NAR.realtor/safety/safety-webinars.

2. Watch and Share NAR’s Newest Safety Video

Videos are a great tool for raising safety awareness and educating consumers about your safety protocols. NAR has compiled over a dozen videos on a wide variety of safety issues, including the newest topic, “Personal Safety Tips for Real Estate Professionals,” which can be viewed atÂ NAR.realtor/safety/videos.

In three short minutes, this new video quickly and effectively highlights safety procedures that every real estate professional should incorporate into their daily routine and follow with every client. Be sure to watch it and share it with your agents.

3. Utilize Customizable Safety Tools for Brokers

NAR has compiled several safety-related forms you can tailor to your office:

Agent Identification Form

Agent Itinerary

Office Safety Action Plan

Prospect Identification Form

To access these and other materials for brokers, visit NAR.realtor/safety/resources-for-associations-and-brokerages.



Check Out Additional Tips and Tools

NAR offers many additional safety resources atÂ NAR.realtor/safety. Find help on:

Planning your safety strategy

Finding safety educators for in-person training

Locating safety articles, organized by category

Identifying more webinar recordings and videos

Follow us (@NARdotRealtor) on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to repost our weekly safety tips and keep safety top of mind.

Continue the Conversation

However you decide to talk about safety with your agents, it’s important to keep the conversation going beyond REALTORÂ® Safety Month. Together, we can help real estate professionals understand and learn how to avoid the risks we faceâ€”steps that can mean the difference between life and death. Start today by sharing this article with your agents and help ensure safety is always top of mind.

Learn more and access all of NAR’s REALTORÂ® Safety resources atÂ NAR.realtor/safety.



