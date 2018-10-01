Costs to Think About: Moving in Canada

When people are crunching numbers in preparation for upgrading or downsizing homes, they often forget to factor in costs of the moving itself. The truth is, using a professional mover can add a few hundred dollars to the equation, even more if you’re moving a longer distance. Here’s how it stacks up:

Moving Locally

Most provinces in Canada charge an average of $100 per hour for moving services. If you’re looking for certain times of the month or week, higher charges may apply. You might also be on the hook for cost such as:

Packing Services : approximately $50 an hour

: approximately $50 an hour Truck Fee : a one-time fee of approximately $100

: a one-time fee of approximately $100 Special Handling or Packaging : approximately $50 an item

: approximately $50 an item Tax: varies from province to province but could be up to 13 per cent of the total cost

Moving Long Distance

If you’re moving over 150 kilometres away within Canada, you’ll likely be looking at long-distance charges, which are usually calculated based on both the weight of your items and the distance you’re travelling. In most provinces, the first 500 pounds usually come with a fee of approximately $500. On top of that, you’ll likely pay another $500 for each 500 pounds above that, and between $200-$400 for unpacking each 1,000 pounds.

Moving by Yourself

Many people attempt to cut costs by doing the move on their own, but this comes with costs too. If you’re using your own vehicle, you’ll have to pay for gas. If your vehicle isn’t large enough, you may have to look at a truck or cargo van rental, which, while likely less expensive than professional moving services, can still add to the bill. You’ll also have to take into account the cost of packing materials and any time you take off from work too.