3 More Brokerages in Canada Sign on to Zillow

Three more brokerages in Canada—Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Signature Service, Core Assets Real Estate and Greater Property Group—have signed on to Zillow, advertising their listings on the site. With the three brokerages, Zillow now has agreements with seven brokerages in Canada, accounting for more than 30,000 listings.

“With every Canadian partnership we build, the experience on Zillow will get better for everyone—from brokerages and agents to the millions of home sellers and buyers who visit Zillow every month,” says Errol Samuelson, chief industry development officer at Zillow Group. “We believe there’s a massive opportunity ahead to help connect Canadian real estate professionals and their listings with Zillow’s audience, and we’re thrilled by the interest we’ve received from our partners and their members around Zillow’s plans for Canada.”

“We have a great relationship with Zillow in our U.S. offices, so it was an easy decision for us to decide to work with them in Canada, as well,” says Nelson Goulart, broker of record/owner at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Signature Service in Alberta, Canada. “We met with all our agents to discuss partnering with Zillow and the decision to join was unanimous. Partnering with Zillow amplifies the reach of our listings and enhances the consumer experience when searching for homes.”

“As a modern, boutique brokerage, we’ve always positioned ourselves as a company that focuses heavily on technology and marketing,” says Jordan Rasberry, managing partner of Core Assets Real Estate in Toronto. “With this partnership, our home sellers will benefit from the exposure Zillow can provide to listings on a reliable search platform. Additionally, our brokers’ listings will have a competitive advantage with greater leverage behind them.”

“As a growing brokerage, a partnership with Zillow is a no-brainer for us,” says David Morrell, managing partner of Greater Property Group, based in Calgary, Toronto, Vancouver and Victoria. “It gives us another platform to bring our offers and incentives to our clients. The partnership fits nicely with our vision and concept for the future of real estate in Canada and will benefit our agents, and most importantly, our clients in the coming years.”

All Canadian listings on Zillow will include a description and photos of the property, and will prominently feature the listing agent—with contact information—as well as a link to the brokerage or franchise website. Any agent whose brokerage participates with Zillow can put a home on Zillow for free.

