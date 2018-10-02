BoxBrownie.com Takes Property Marketing to a Whole New Level

BoxBrownie.com Before & After

No matter the price point, savvy real estate professionals understand just how important good listing photos are when it comes to positioning their client’s home ahead of the competition. And thanks to BoxBrownie.com—an essential tool that should be part of every agent’s/broker’s toolbox—real estate professionals across the board have access to a fast, reliable, affordable and convenient photo editing service, to help them achieve professional photos in just 24 hours.

Crowned the startup “pitch battle” winner at the National Association of REALTORS® first Innovation, Opportunity and Investment (iOi) Summit held this past September in San Francisco, BoxBrownie.com—the online hub for all things digital—is taking photo editing and visual marketing to a whole new level.

Offering a wide range of services including photo editing, virtual staging, floor plan redraws and renders, the folks at BoxBrownie.com have made the process incredibly easy and affordable for everyone.

While Brad Filliponi (professional photographer and BoxBrownie.com co-founder) came up with the initial idea of creating a photo editing website for real estate agents, taking the concept to scale was an all-hands-on-deck endeavor spearheaded by Mel Myers (tech guru and BoxBrownie.com co-founder).

And to say that the concept is working would be an understatement.

In fact, the Australia-based company currently has paying clients in 44 countries, most recently making its successful debut in the United States. With a serious number of clients throughout Australia, New Zealand, Canada and the United Kingdom, the team’s sights are set on further expansion as we head toward the future.

“What it all boils down to is doing something simple, and doing it well,” says Myers, who is focused on continuing to innovate and lead the path by setting the industry standard.

Providing a competitive advantage for everyone that uses their services, Myers points to virtual staging (both indoors and outdoors) as the service utilized most by today’s real estate professionals.

“Staging a property can be time-consuming and expensive,” says Dyllan Nguyen, a broker associate at LIV Sotheby’s International Realty in Denver, Colo., who goes on to explain that working with BoxBrownie.com effectively eliminates these pain points. “They’re able to provide digital staging and furniture at a fraction of the cost, saving real estate professionals and their sellers money while providing a great return on investment.”

For Robert Jerome, president of the Robert Jerome Group with Keller Williams Realty in Coral Springs, Fla., the decision to work with BoxBrownie.com centered around his desire to improve the level of photography he and his agents could ultimately offer their clients.

“After coming across the idea of virtual staging online, we inquired with BoxBrownie.com and began using their services instantly, and I’m in love with what they do for us,” says Jerome. “In my 17 years working as a listing agent, I’ve never had anything that’s impacted my call volume on listings from agents and buyers at the level that BoxBrownie.com has,” he adds.

But it doesn’t end there. In fact, the benefits associated with working with BoxBrownie.com are plentiful.

Introduced to BoxBrownie.com by one of his own clients, Michael LaFido—founder and CEO of Luxury Listing Specialists in Oak Brook, Ill.—was hooked instantly.

“In a difficult market, you have to stand out and be memorable,” says LaFido. “I’m constantly telling my agents that 90 percent of buyers (agents included) can’t see the capability of a home that’s presented online, so the presentation of a home in its highest light is imperative.”

And thanks to virtual staging, LaFido is able to bring his listings to life while helping buyers visualize the space.

“Virtual staging has got that almost universal appeal as it can be utilized to show prospective buyers just how versatile a space is—from entry-level homes all the way up to luxury properties,” echoes Myers.

“It’s a great service that’s needed in our industry,” adds LaFido, a sentiment that both Jerome and Nguyen agree with wholeheartedly.

“Back when I first met BoxBrownie.com at an industry conference, there wasn’t anything like it in the marketplace for REALTORS®,” says Nguyen, who was initially attracted to the company and its business model because it was something different that would set him apart from the competition.

“People are visual creatures, and being able to tap into that is huge,” says Nguyen, who does a lot of marketing for developers and homebuilders. “It’s part of the magic that goes into marketing a property.”

As the competition among real estate professionals continues to heat up, BoxBrownie.com is uniquely positioned to provide those who utilize their services a competitive edge well into the future.

“The photography on your listings is directly representative of you as a professional, and by partnering with a company like BoxBrownie.com, you can be sure you’re impressing prospective buyers every time you represent a new listing,” says Jerome. “Because photography is such a big thing in the real estate marketing world, I’m able to virtually guarantee that my clients will have the best-looking photography when working with me.”

While there’s no guarantee in regard to what the future holds, Myers is steadfast in his commitment to continue providing the same level of service and quality while expanding even further around the world.

“In the end, it’s all about being able to offer something that people genuinely need that makes a difference in the way they do business,” says Myers.

For more information, please visit www.BoxBrownie.com.