Realtor.com and Veterans United Home Loans Launch $200K Veteran Homebuyer Giveaway

Realtor.com® and Veterans United Home Loans have launched the New Home for the Holidays $200K Veteran Homebuyer Giveaway, which will award $200,000 at the closing of a home purchase to one U.S. military servicemember or veteran.

The Home for the Holidays Veteran Homebuyer Giveaway is the third time realtor.com and Veterans United have worked together to give back to servicemembers and veterans.

“Many of our servicemembers and veterans sacrifice the opportunity to spend the holidays at home with family while in service to our country,” says Tricia Smith, senior vice president of Channel Sales and Operations at realtor.com. “This holiday season, it will be an honor for realtor.com to have a role in helping a servicemember with the American dream through the gift of homeownership.”

“Each day we strive to enhance the lives of veterans, servicemembers and their families,” says Kris Farmer, chief marketing officer at Veterans United. “At Veterans United, we support our servicemembers in finding a place to call their own, and we acknowledge the commitment and sacrifice they make to allow us to live the American Dream. We are incredibly proud to team up with realtor.com once again for the New Home for the Holidays Giveaway to give back to our veterans and servicemembers.”

The giveaway is open to qualifying U.S. military servicemembers and U.S. military veterans, subject to the Official Rules. Entries to the giveaway will be accepted until 11:59 a.m. ET, Nov. 30, 2018, at www.realtor.com/home-holidays-sweepstakes. The winner will receive $200,000 (less any tax withholding) at the closing of a home purchase transaction, subject to the Official Rules for the sweepstakes.

For more information, please visit www.realtor.com.

