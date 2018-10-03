IXACT Contact CRM Rollout a Success

With cutting-edge functionality and a visual update, IXACT Contact’s CRM and marketing system, newly reintroduced, has been met with praise, according to the company. The CRM comes complete with goal-setting and performance tracking, as well as lead management and marketing, which includes automated “Keep in Touch” call reminders, an automated monthly e-newsletter, automated lead capture and nurturing, Google Sync and agent websites.

“I think the new IXACT Contact is awesome!” says Danielle Beacham of Dan Johnson Real Estate. “So user-friendly, great additions with the pipeline management, goal-setting and customizable dashboard.”

“We began our roll-out of IXACT Contact in June and are extremely pleased with the results,” says Nadeem Muhammed, VP of Digital Marketing and Technology for F.C. Tucker, a Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) member. “Agents love IXACT Contact’s simple and intuitive user interface, and the ability to automate Keep in Touch reminders and communications.

“We are especially pleased with IXACT Contact’s willingness to work with us on a partnership basis,” Muhammed says. “The team at IXACT Contact has been extremely responsive and has done everything possible to make this project a complete success. We can’t recommend IXACT Contact highly enough to other independent brokerages and LeadingRE members. The software is amazing, and the team behind it top-notch.”

In June, LeadingRE announced IXACT as a preferred provider.

For more information, please visit www.ixactcontact.com.



