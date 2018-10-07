CENTURY 21 Everest Realty Group and CENTURY 21 Troop Real Estate Become CENTURY 21 Everest

CENTURY 21 Everest Realty Group, based in California, and CENTURY 21 Troop Real Estate, based in Utah, have become CENTURY 21 Everest, with a combined 1,000 agents across 16 offices. According to George Morris, CEO of both Everest and Troop, the change combines the legacies of the organizations.

“With the CENTURY 21 rebranding that recently occurred, we believe now is the opportune time to bring our companies together under a unified name and culture, says Morris, also CEO of The Everest Group parent. “This will allow us to better deliver quality, consistency and strength throughout the markets we serve.”

“As the market leader in Ventura County, where we have served as a trusted real estate resource for over 30 years, we are excited for the new look and feel we are offering our incredible team of agents,” says John Ciet, senior vice president of The Everest Group. “This new branding will assist us in delivering world-class marketing to the valued real estate clients we serve, as we showcase their properties to the global marketplace.”

Davidson added additional insight into the decision for the name change in California. “We have deep respect for the Troop name and what it represents in the community,” says Rick Davidson, president of The Everest Group. “We remain committed to building on the legacy as we continue to grow forward to find innovative ways of serving today’s dynamic marketplace.”



