ERA Real Estate Adds Boston Brokerage

ERA Real Estate has added Great Spaces Real Estate in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood to its network. The brokerage, founded in 2014 by Nadine Fallon and Jamie Iacoi, will now be known as Great Spaces ERA Real Estate.

“This is an exciting opportunity for ERA Real Estate to add to our network in the Greater Boston area,” says Simon Chen, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. “Great Spaces is a company that, after only three years, became the No. 1 real estate agency for sales in Dorchester in 2017. That’s pretty incredible, and it’s a testament to their team’s work ethic, drive and customer service.”

“Prior to founding Great Spaces, both Jamie and I spent time working for large corporations, like UPS and Ingersoll Rand, and appreciate having the support of a larger organization,” says Fallon. “We’ll now have that additional support, while still being able to give our clients the deeply personal experience that defines who we are as a company.”

“It took teamwork to get us where we are today,” says Iacoi. “We couldn’t be more excited to join the ERA brand, which is supported by an organization with a vibrant and collaborative culture that is also deeply committed to the latest technology that fuels agent productivity. This affiliation will allow us to go further and provide an even better experience for our customers.”

With the affiliation, Great Spaces expects to expand into Greater Boston, from Metro-West to North and South Shores.

For more information, please visit www.era.com.



