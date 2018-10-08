5 Strategies to Grow Your Team’s Production Immediately

Leveraging opportunities is paramount to succeed in real estate sales. Having a strategy prior to every call or appointment is also key. When you put a plan in place and look at each contact as a sales opportunity, you can then strategize how you will approach the lead.

Getting your team to think strategically is really the first, most important step in leveraging opportunities to turn leads into listings and sales. Use these strategies to grow your team members’ production with immediate results. All the leads go on their GoldMine PipelineTM and become buyers and listings eventually—and, let’s face it, six months from now, you will want and need the business. This is the best way toward creating consistent, predictable monthly income on purpose.



Leverage every opportunity. Make sure your team is maximizing every single person they know and every person they come in contact with, as these are all sources of business for your team members. Just because someone isn’t in the market today doesn’t mean their plans won’t change in the short term and you’ll have a motivated buyer or seller lead 60-90 days from now. We can’t discount anyone; every person is a future sale, and if you work at their pace and speed, you will be the one who is ready for their business and maximizing the opportunity.



Leverage a larger pipeline of leads for consistent, monthly income. Agents usually only deal with the 4-8 buyers or potential listings that are in the “right now,” or who want to buy or sell in the next two months. When you do this, the result is having a “feast and famine” of sporadic income, meaning you sell a few houses and make money one month, and then spend the next month trying to get new business and make no money. It is an up-and-down rollercoaster of income. Building a larger inventory of buyer and seller leads will result in having future business every month, and, more importantly, consistent and predictable monthly income. Nice, right?



Leverage past clients and referral sources. Make sure you have a system in place for contacting past clients, sphere and referral sources every month to ask them for referrals. Make a point to call 5-10 people each week in your sphere to ask them if they or someone they know is thinking of making a move. Even better: Set up a drip email campaign or reach out via social media regularly and ask for business. You can even send a text or email to your past clients and sphere asking them for an online review on your website, Facebook or your online marketing sites.



Leverage your current listings. You should be selling 2-3 houses at minimum from your current listings—yes, 2-3 new sales should come from each of your listings. Make sure you hold the house open if it is a hot house in a hot market. Leverage the open house so that you start showings the day of the open house, which will build excitement and enthusiasm and urgency about that listing, and create more showings and buyer/seller leads. Use Just Listed/Sold cards as a way to market your new listing or sales to the neighborhood. These action-oriented cards tell the neighbors that you are getting results. You will pick up new listings if you leverage your current listing for new leads.



Leverage social media and your website. Make sure you are leveraging social media to generate leads. Your Facebook business page, coupled with landing pages with calls to action offering something of value, will help you generate new business. Learn how to use YouTube, Instagram Stories and Twitter to generate more new business. Even connecting with people via direct messages makes a quick connection and gets their attention. You can generate hundreds of leads if you put together an online strategy to leverage social media and create income.

Maximizing strategies and leveraging these sales tools are the way to creating a list of future business (your personal GoldMine PipelineTM) that will help you have more opportunities, instead of just having 5-8 people that are ready right now. Having a full pipeline of future business will help your sales team create predictable and consistent monthly income for themselves, and grow their business quickly and with long-term success.

Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 20 years of experience in real estate, Johnson offers coaching, consulting and keynotes, and is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour. For more information, please contact coaching@sherrijohnson.com or 844-989-2600 (toll free) or visit www.sherrijohnson.com.



