4 Ways to Boost Your Energy During Cold Weather

Darkness at 5 p.m. is here and will last until March. That darkness and cold is a recipe for energy depletion—there’s a reason why we talk about hibernating in cold weather. But if you’re looking to break the pattern of lethargy, try the following tricks.

Drink water. We’ve heard it before, yet for many of us, drinking the recommended daily amount of water seems like an impossible task. But water keeps us properly hydrated which is how we stay energized, and even mild dehydration will affect your energy levels. So, if your energy is lacking, drink another glass or two. You may have to use the bathroom more often but moving around more will increase your energy so it’s a win-win.

Decrease stress. It might be yoga, or maybe meditation suits you better. For some it might be regular therapy sessions or a monthly massage. Whatever it is, make it a priority and it will keep you in top shape throughout the cold weather season. The holidays and bad weather are stressful—do your best to keep stress at bay and your energy levels will thank you.

Content Square 1.

Eat for energy. While you might be sick of hearing about green smoothies and superfoods, the fact is, these things can help increase your energy. Processed food and weight gain contribute to low energy levels. We are less likely to move and more likely to eat junk food in the colder months, so now is the time to make a whole food diet a part of your routine. While you might think it’s hard to eat clean in the fall and winter when salad is unappealing, it’s actually even easier to make a large pot of healthy soup. And even better, root veggies are in season. Bring on butternut squash everything.

Exercise—or at least, move your body. While the urge and incentive to exercise might be gone (goodbye summer bod), when it comes to your energy, exercise, or at least regular movement, is key. Try not to lose the momentum you had over the summer. Easier said than done, but if you can maintain your summer body, you can maintain your summer energy.