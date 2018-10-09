5 Ways to Winter-Proof Your Home

While you may not want to think about the horrors of winter snowfall just yet, it’s better to prepare your property now before it hits and you end up with leaks and issues that will lead to costly repairs. And with the weather patterns lately, snow could arrive at any time—Alberta is already covered in it. Here’s how you can prep your home for winter:

Seal gaps with caulking or insulating strips. The smallest gap or crack can create a draft that will keep your home colder than you want it. Uncovered letterboxes, cat doors and keyholes can all be things we forget to seal before the winter.

Invest in a storm door. This is a second door made of plastic, steel or wood that acts as another barrier from the winter elements. It’s not a huge investment and will make a noticeable impact on your heating bill.

Install heat tape around the roof and gutters. While you will need an electrical outlet outside for this to work, it’s a surefire way to prevent ice from forming and hanging off your home, creating potential hazards. Not only that, it’ll keep your home warmer and reduce how much you have to heat your home.

Insulate everything. If your home is old you may want to upgrade the insulation. If your attic has no insulation, it’s time to invest in it to keep your home warmer. Insulate the hot water tank and pipes—which will not only save you money by keeping your water warmer longer but will prevent your pipes from freezing over and creating a huge problem.

Shut off your outdoor water supply. The Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation notes that you should shut off your outside water supply by October in order to prevent issues with pipes freezing over due to water expansion, so if you haven’t already, now’s the time to check that one off the list.