Knowledge Is Power: Realtors Property ResourceÂ®

Realtors Property ResourceÂ® (RPRÂ®) offers broker tools and training in one central location



Efficiency is important in any business, but in real estateâ€”where you’re constantly juggling multiple clients, listings, meetings, and moreâ€”operating efficiently is vital. Having one portal for all your tools and training helps drive efficiency for the individual agent, and their team. This is where Realtors Property ResourceÂ® (RPRÂ®) can turn a budding business into a thriving one.

The platform provides REALTORSÂ® with data on over 166 million parcels of property throughout the United States, while RPR’s Broker Tool Set offers a selection of invaluable resources. This includes company branding and market intelligence, as well as a training platform to help bring the program to your team with ease. An added bonus? RPR is included in a REALTORÂ®’s NAR membership dues.

“We want agents to take full advantage of the benefits of their NAR membership, and RPR is a part of that,” says Carol Prigan, director of Training and Professional Development with HER REALTORSÂ® in Ohio. “The tool can help them get more business and close more transactions, benefitting both the agent and the brokerage.”

A certified RPR trainer with 20-plus years in the business, Prigan and her team have implemented several of the Broker Tool Set features, including the Ancillary Services module. This allows them to display contact information for their title, mortgage and insurance companies inside RPR as a way to remind agents that these companies are there for the benefit of their clients.

“Agents notice this information and talk to their clients about the services we offer, in addition to assisting them with the purchase or sale of real estate,” says Prigan.

Prigan and her team have integrated RPR into their company culture in a variety of ways. First, new agents learn about RPR while taking part in the firm’s technology training.

“I help agents set up profiles and teach them various ways to use the platform for their businesses,” explains Prigan.

Besides participating in the RPR Broker Tool Set program, each and every agent has the brokerage logo on their dashboard, which they can use for the reports they create.

“RPR’s Broker Tool Set gives us the opportunity to have our affiliates placed on our agents’ dashboards and included in reports,” says Prigan.

Additionally, Prigan offers in-office classes on a regular basis for existing agents to learn how to use RPR.

Agents are always searching for a tool, or a piece of technology that truly works and is easy to manage and navigate, explains Amanda Rogers, operations manager and REALTORÂ® with Premiere Plus Realty, Co. in Naples, Fla. Rogers says her team uses RPR to simplify the home valuation process for agents and to provide information included in reports to agents and customers. With over 1,245 branded agents, this type of easy-to-access information is vital for Rogers and her team. “To have a platform that provides a wealth of data on more than just a home search is extremely important to the educated buyer or seller, as well as REALTORSÂ®.”

Like Prigan, Rogers has infused RPR training into her company’s culture, which has gone a long way toward ensuring that her agents are comfortable with the platform. “My agents go to RPR for their CMAs, seller reports, presentations, and more.”

Liz Perez, corporate technology trainer with The Keyes Company in South Florida, builds RPR into her company culture by offering a series of webinar training classes that are available to the entire organization.

“The happiest client is an informed one,” says Perez. “In the process of providing information to our clients, one of the first reports that we do is through RPRâ€”and we include it in every listing presentation.”

Wendi Iglesias, chief information officer at The Keyes Company, notes that many of her associates were using RPR prior to the company-wide launch.

“We found that RPR was simple to use and provided information in a single location that they were previously collecting from various sources,” says Iglesias.

When it comes down to terms of implementation, the process has been very smooth, Iglesias notes. “The team at RPR is very responsive and has partnered with our team for a successful implementation from launch to present. Making this a part of our culture increases the confidence of our associates as they communicate with the public and operate in commercial and residential real estate business every day.”

Knowledge is power, Iglesias points out, stating that “having several data points available in a single location allows for more efficient training and a shorter learning curve for both new and experienced associates.”

“There are so many tools out there for agents to use in their businesses,” stresses Prigan, who goes on to explain that her agents want effective, simple-to-use tools that will help them close more transactions. “I see agents using RPR because they realize the benefit for their businesses and their clients. It’s become part of their toolbox.”

For more information, please visit blog.narrpr.com.