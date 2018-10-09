How to Sell A Home Quickly

There are certain situations where you might want to sell your home quickly. Perhaps you’re retiring and looking to move South to warmer weather before. Maybe you’re looking to take off and travel the world. Maybe you came into some money and want to move into your dream home quickly. Whatever the reason is, if you’re not located in a hot market, your home might not sell as fast as you need it to. Here’s how to ensure it does:

Use an agent. Selling a home is a complex process, and if you want it to happen quickly, a real estate agent will save you a lot of time and hassle. They already have access to an MLS and know the ins and outs of the market and how to make your house sell fast. They’re invested in selling it fast because it benefits them to do so.

Use MLS and create a stunning listing. This goes hand-in-hand with using an agent, who will have access to an MLS. It’s not just about listing on the MLS, however, but creating a listing that stands out and brings people to your home first. Use a professional photographer to ensure your home is photographed beautifully, use your agent or a designer to help stage it, and consider creating a 3D tour so buyers can get a stronger sense of what it feels like to be inside the home.

Set a competitive price. Of course, your main goal here is still to make a profit, but the more competitive the price, the faster it will sell. While you won’t have to do this if you’re in a major city, smaller towns are buyers’ markets—if you’re willing to list for a competitive but fair market value price, you’ll make the sale much faster.

Make your home as appealing as possible. Before you even list, it’s a good idea to have anything you don’t need moved out into storage, so the house is as clean and organized as possible. If you have someone willing to buy right away, you want to be able to make the sale happen without any delay—that means being ready. It’s also a good idea to keep pets with other family members once you start showing the home to potential buyers, as a pet-free home is always more appealing than a home that might have some damage due to furry companions.