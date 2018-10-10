A Progressive and Responsive Approach to Exceeding Clients’ Expectations

American Home Shield® (AHS®) goes above and beyond to get the job done

Rich Johnson, co-owner and broker of Windermere Homes & Estates in San Diego, Calif., has worked in the real estate industry since 1989. In those 29 years, he’s grown his team to 600-plus agents in 17 offices serving San Diego County and the Coachella Valley. If there’s one word those close to him would use to describe him, it’s progressive.

Johnson treats each of his agents as entrepreneurial men and women, supporting their businesses along the way with his years of experience owning multiple companies. The support his agents receive goes beyond Johnson being a great listener and problem solver; his agents are backed up with a number of superior products, including a home warranty option.

Content Square 1.

Windermere Homes & Estates has educated its clients about the benefits of home warranties for years. Earlier this year, however, Johnson observed what he described as “a lack of service” from the home warranty provider many of his clients had been using. He and his clients began to see the value of the home warranty through American Home Shield (AHS) after a lengthy search for the right home warranty provider. For Johnson, the choice of which home warranty to provide isn’t difficult. He admits that he’d known of the company’s stellar record and range of services for many years; however, the thousands of positive reviews his clients see online about those services was what eventually led his clients to choose AHS.

Six months later, he lists AHS’ dominance in the industry, unique features not offered by other companies, excellent relationships between agents and their progressive approach as the biggest benefits of working with American Home Shield.

While every business owner wants to avoid major conflicts with their clients—especially litigation—Johnson notes that he could have come close to facing this scenario recently if it weren’t for AHS.

Content Square 2.

“We had a close of escrow and the AC broke the first day,” says Johnson. “And this was at a property where the heating system also had to be replaced. American Home Shield came in and had the AC up and running the same day. Both the agent and client were thrilled.”

Aside from avoiding major problems and making the lives of his buyers and sellers easier, AHS also handles all of their relationships with a personal touch. In fact, Johnson knows both of his local account executives—Ally Edgerton and Rick Bright—on a first-name basis.

This points to how easy communicating with AHS is for clients and agents alike.

Content Square 3.

“Both Ally and Rick are very responsive,” says Johnson. “In the short time our clients have been with [AHS], we’ve worked through the very few issues we’ve had with little red tape, which may not have been the case with another company.”

Windermere Homes & Estates is a locally-owned brokerage—the fourth-largest in San Diego—and as such, they make sure a company is responsive before giving their stamp of approval.

For more information, please visit www.ahs.com/realestate.