HomeSmart International Expands to 4 New States in Q3

HomeSmart International expanded to four new states in the third quarter of this year, and hit 140 locations—a record, according to the brand. The company expanded in Washington, Illinois, Wyoming, New York, Michigan, Wisconsin, Idaho, North Carolina and Colorado, and now has approximately 16,000 agents across 140 locations in 24 states.

“Our Q3 franchise sales confirmed our high expectations of a strong year for HomeSmart International,” says Bryan Brooks, senior vice president of Franchise Sales at HomeSmart International. “The combination of our financial model, our proprietary technology platform and the industry’s best service is what makes our franchise so desirable.”

“We continue to execute on our growth strategy for the year,” says Matt Widdows, CEO and founder of HomeSmart. “Following the introduction of our latest RealSmart Broker and RealSmart Agent technology platforms in Q2, we continue to see tremendous interest in our model. That momentum will continue through year-end and into 2019.”

Additionally in the third quarter, HomeSmart was ranked for the sixth time on the Inc. 5000® list, and added to its Hall of Fame, while Wendy Forsythe, the company’s COO, was a judge at the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) iOi Summit Pitch Battle.

“I am so proud of what we’ve already accomplished in 2018, and I continue to be motivated by finding better ways we can support today’s real estate professionals with our modern model and technology,” says Forsythe. “Q4 is already off to a strong start!”

For more information, please visit www.homesmart.com.



