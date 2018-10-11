Get Your Habits in Line; Get Your Business to Thrive

Success is a byproduct of many things. While some say it boils down to luck and timing, the reality is that it’s less a matter of chance than it is of action. Your daily habits determine if you’ll achieve your goals and lead a thriving business. That’s why it’s so important to develop habits that are conducive to success.

Laying the Groundwork

How do you develop good habits? The foundation starts with mindset. Leadership expert John Maxwell once said, “Nothing will impact your life more than changing your thinking.” Your thoughts determine your level of achievement; that is, if you think positively and believe in your skills, your chances of success are exponentially higher than someone who doubts their value.

Next, what motivates you? You’re more likely to adopt successful habits if an underlying mission drives them. Think about what inspires you and your purpose. When you have these things in mind, it’s easier to do the activities you need to do each day in order to achieve the goals you’ve set for your business.

Content Square 1.

Keep in mind that what you’re motivated by will change as you gain more experience as an agent and businessperson. Check in periodically, especially if you’re feeling unmotivated, to assess and reassess what really gets you up in the morning.

Practice Makes Perfect

Positive thinking and motivation mean nothing if you’re not putting in the work and doing the activities that drive your business. While this includes performing proactive lead generation activities every day, it also includes sharpening your skills so that you can serve your clients better.

For many agents, the courses taken to earn and maintain their real estate license are enough. But while these classes provide general information about real estate, they may not give you the knowledge and tools you need to lead a successful real estate business—one that can weather any market. How can you stay on the cutting edge?

Content Square 2.

Training – Available both in-person and online, it’s easier than ever to hone your fundamental skills and build new ones. You’ll not only learn to serve your clients better, but you’ll also learn how to run your business more efficiently. Training should go beyond what you’re required to know about the industry and delve into how to create a solid referral-based business.

Seminars – If you want to succeed, surround yourself with successful people. After all, who you spend time with determines your attitude and your altitude in business. Seminars provide the opportunity to network with other high achievers while also sharpening your skills.

Books and audiobooks – You can learn a lot from the experiences of others. Reading books by and about successful business leaders—even those outside of the real estate industry—provides insight into what it takes to become a high-level professional. If you can’t find the time to read, turn your car into a mobile classroom and listen to audiobooks.

Content Square 3.

Podcasts – For a quick dose of motivation, listen to inspirational or business-oriented podcasts. You can learn anywhere: in your car, at the gym, during a walk at lunch—the list goes on and on. Subscribe to your favorites and save episodes you want to listen to again.

These are just a few of the methods that can help you become a high-level real estate professional.

Develop habits around these methods, and you can be sure you’ll be successful.

Brian Buffini immigrated to San Diego from Ireland in 1986 and became a top-performing REALTOR®. He then founded Buffini & Company to share his powerful lead-generation system. Buffini & Company has trained over 3 million people in 37 countries and coaches more than 25,000 business pros. Today, Brian’s a New York Times best-selling author and reaches over 1 million listeners a year through “The Brian Buffini Show” podcast. For more information, please visit www.buffiniandcompany.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.