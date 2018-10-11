NAR Applauds Senate Passage of Water Infrastructure Legislation

The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) is applauding the passage of S. 3021, America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018. The bill was passed by the Senate on Wednesday.

“America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018 ensures the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers can continue providing vital economic and environmental services to property owners across this country,” said NAR President Elizabeth Mendenhall in a statement. “Overall, this legislation supports U.S. economic development and the real estate industry by investing in natural disaster and flood control protections; by securing clean, sustainable drinkable water for everyone in America; and by maintaining waterways and ports that help us transport goods across the country.

“The bill is particularly beneficial to REALTORS® in Florida who are working to address the state’s critical infrastructure needs, specifically by funding research to combat harmful algal blooms that surfaced in the state earlier this year,” Mendehall said. “NAR applauds the Senate and House for moving this legislation swiftly, and we look forward to seeing it signed into law in the coming days.”

