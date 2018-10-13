Rebecca Dewey: Building a Winning Team

Vitals: RE/MAX Anchor Realty

Years in Business: 25

Size: 7 offices, 110 agents

Regions Served: Sarasota, Charlotte, Desoto, Lee and Collier counties, Fla.

2017 Sales Volume: $420,288,938

2017 Transactions: 1,518

www.anchorrealtyfl.com

Rebecca Dewey is celebrating her 25th year in the real estate industry, currently serving as managing broker of RE/MAX Anchor Realty in North Port, Fla.

“I love the real estate industry because the sky’s the limit,” says Dewey. “Your success is in the palm of your hand. I love working with agents to help them set, reach and surpass all of their goals—and watching it all come together.”

RE/MAX Anchor Realty has been in business since 2005, converting from a large independent firm and growing to seven offices servicing Sarasota, Charlotte, Desoto, Lee and Collier counties.

How is your market faring in 2018, and what factors are contributing to what you’re seeing?

Rebecca Dewey: We’ve faced some struggles. We dealt with Hurricane Irma in the later part of 2017. Our offices in Collier County were affected the most due to hurricane damage. We’re starting to see an uptick now that insurance claims have been settled and repairs are being completed.

Are you planning to grow your firm in the next 12 months?

RD: Recruiting and retention are the root of our business. We’re always looking for talent, both new and experienced.

How are you preparing your salesforce to meet the expectations of today’s consumer?

RD: It all starts with training. We have a full-time trainer working one-on-one with our agents to help them become familiar with and utilize the tools that we offer, which will complement their business plan. In addition, we prepare our agents with training and mentoring that I provide, and by offering classes to educate them on current topics.

How are you updating your technology and training to provide the resources agents need to succeed?

RD: We’re always looking for more effective tools to offer our agents. We use paperless file management systems and automated marketing programs to simplify the two most time-consuming tasks agents are faced with in their everyday business.

How are you attracting new agents to your firm and retaining top producers?

RD: We do recruiting ads, as well as mailings and phone calls, to agents we’re looking to have join our team. We also rely on our current agents to tell us who they want on their team; after all, they’re interacting with them every day, so they have firsthand knowledge as to their work habits and professionalism. That being said, support is key to retention, and our agents know they can always reach me for whatever they need. Our agents are our customers. Whatever I can do to help them, not only professionally, but personally, I will.

What do you look for in someone new coming into the company?

RD: A love for the business and knowledge or a willingness to learn—and, most importantly, someone who is goal-oriented and wants to be part of a winning team.

