Historic Inventory Shortage Across U.S., realtor.com Reports

Inventory on a nationwide basis is low; in fact, shortages are at their worst in 20 years. What is the current market climate? Looking at the first six months of 2018, inventory listed on realtor.com® is 18.2 percent lower than it was during the same period of 2015. And the raw number for homes on the market in 2018 (6.2 million) is a lot less than the 14.3 million total in January 2009, according to the U.S. Census.

“Buyers have the least amount of options they’ve ever seen before,” says Javier Vivas, director of Economic Research at realtor.com, adding that “competition has virtually doubled over the past five years.”

Realtor.com analyzed the 50 largest metropolitan statistical areas, focusing on the most significant drops in inventory. Here are the cities where inventory is the most limited:

Sacramento, Calif.

Median list price: $453,000

Decrease in inventory: -55.1 percent

Drop in square footage on the market: 10,409,000

Charlotte, N.C.

Median list price: $334,600

Decrease in inventory: -52.2 percent

Drop in square footage on the market: 17,257,000

Indianapolis, Ind.

Median list price: $260,000

Decrease in inventory: -49.6 percent

Drop in square footage on the market: 10,726,000

Buffalo, N.Y.

Median list price: $190,000

Decrease in inventory: -47.1 percent

Drop in square footage on the market: 2,843,000

Detroit, Mich.

Median list price: $248,500

Decrease In inventory: -46.4 percent

Drop in square footage on the market: 16,299,000

Minneapolis, Minn.

Median list price: $337,100

Decrease in inventory: -41.3 percent

Drop in square footage on the market: 12,688,000

Milwaukee, Wis.

Median list price: $250,000

Decrease in inventory: -37.3 percent

Drop in square footage on the market: 4,953,000

Louisville, Ky.

Median list price: $249,500

Decrease in inventory: -36.8 percent

Drop in square footage on the market: 3,454,000

Richmond, Va.

Median list price: $311,500

Decrease in inventory: -36.8 percent

Drop in square footage on the market: 4,192,000

Seattle, Wash.

Median list price: $552,600

Decrease in inventory: -35.1 percent

Drop in square footage on the market: 4,687,000



Some of the larger markets are, however, experiencing an inventory rebound, with less sellers holding underwater mortgages and many hoping to sell while prices continue to rise, according to the report. This localized market shift has not been widespread enough to reverse the shortages on a national level.



