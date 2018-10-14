Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. Franchise Footprint Grows in Q3 2018

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. added 10 offices in the third quarter of 2018, driven by the South, including in Alabama, Georgia and Kentucky. There were additions in California, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin, as well. The growth is an 11 percent increase from the prior year.

“We are thrilled to see the Weichert® franchise footprint continue to grow year-over-year,” says Bill Scavone, president and COO of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. “A major selling point when talking with companies is the personalized support and proven operating and management systems we provide to help affiliates run their business and capture a larger share of their local market. Independent companies find tremendous value in being part of the Weichert franchise system.”

“Joining Weichert gives our agents access to some amazing resources to help them better serve our clients,” says Dwayne Bowman, president/owner of Weichert, Realtors® – JBR Legacy Group in Dothan, Ala., who joined Weichert in August 2018. “We look at this move as a win-win for everyone.”

Content Square 1.

For more information, www.weichertfranchise.com.



For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.