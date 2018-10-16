Is Your Group Missing Out on .realestate?

NAR PULSE—Your agents cover a lot of ground…your digital presence should, too. For a limited time only, members, firms and boards of the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) have exclusive access to purchase .realestate web addresses before they become available to the public. From lonestar.realestate to brooklyn.realestate, the possibilities are endless. Make sure your group doesn’t miss out! Visit get.realestate today to learn how you can get the web addresses that support your business before the domain goes public.

Every Great Adventure Starts With a Great Deal

Get more when you combine Ram Power Days and Jeep® Adventure Days incentives with the $500 cash allowance from NAR’s REALTOR Benefits® Program. Stack up incentives on the purchase or lease of select vehicles, including the Jeep Grand Cherokee. Where will you go next? Get started.



Getting Started With DocuSign for REALTORS® Webinar

Learn how to tame the paper clutter with DocuSign at the Getting Started with eSignatures webinar, Thursday, October 18 at 1 p.m. Eastern. Great for anyone new to DocuSign for REALTORS® or those who want to expand their expertise. You’ll learn the basics along with advanced tips and tricks to delight your clients. DocuSign is NAR’s official and exclusive eSignature provider under the REALTOR Benefits® Program. Learn more.

