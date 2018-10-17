Ask the Coach: Grow on Purpose by Growing Others

So often I talk with clients about how to grow the revenues and profits of their team, office or operation on purpose, and I’m amazed at how many managers and brokerages don’t have a strategy in place for intentional, on-purpose growth—but not having a written strategy and repeated years of no real, increased growth can be corrected, improved and turned into the best executed strategy of your life.

When you focus on growing others for their sake, you are magnetically attracting people to you as a leader. You can grow your organization by having a relentless obsession on focusing on growing others’ businesses, their income and their strategies to add value. When you are passionate about growing others, your passion is contagious, and people will want to follow your lead. Adopt these principles for growing on purpose through growing others.



Top-line revenue solves everything.

In any sales operation, an increase in top-line revenue can and will solve all kinds of challenges and issues, and will drive profits quickly. Understanding your sales revenue is the first step to making huge increases possible. Instead of focusing on your sales volume, focus on the actual dollars coming in. I always say I’m more impressed with what someone takes to the bank than what their “sales volume” is. This daily and weekly focus is a must-have discipline that drives the listings and sales of your team—putting your team in a successful environment to be able to compete and win at the highest level. Sharing your goals with your sales team, recognizing their contributions and celebrating the achievements of increases over last year help drive more action and sales every week and month. Remember: What we focus on expands, so focus on top-line revenue and drive success!



Grow through recruiting.

Imagine if you had the best recruiting month, quarter and year, and you made recruiting your No. 1 focus on a weekly basis. What kind of increase in company dollar revenue would that look like? By adding new sales agents to your operation, you are increasing the listings, sales, marketshare and company revenue. Recruiting is the single best way to dramatically increase your sales and revenue. Put an action plan together and a strategy for recruiting that is on-purpose, focus on it, and grow. Your value to the new agents is in your ability to help them grow and increase, as well.



Grow your existing agents by adding value.

You have agents on your team that you can personally make a huge difference in their businesses with by working with them one-on-one and helping them increase their monthly production. Look at your roster, and choose agents you believe would benefit from working on their business with you. Help them develop a business plan to increase their listings by 20-30 percent. The more value you add to them in training, coaching and support will help them achieve more results and help them increase their listings, sales and income. Focusing on others’ growth first—with a genuine passion to help them—will help everyone grow. When everyone grows, success is contagious, and you have the makings of a winning and thriving team!



Track, measure and report monthly.

I repeatedly say the phrase “What is tracked and measured, improves,” and “What is track, measured and reported to another human being is exponentially improved!” So, create a system for tracking the efforts of your team. Measure month-over-month and year-over-year and see where improvements need to be made so you can recalibrate and adjust to stay on top of your goals. Holding yourself accountable—and holding your team accountable—to track growth is going to drive your success. Seeing the results creates more confidence, energy and momentum. Exponential and accelerated results occur, and you will be crushing it month after month!



Train and educate your management team.

Be sure to provide training and coaching to your management team. Hire a management leadership expert to help them create a growth strategy to drive more production and revenue. You can’t expect people to reach their goals if they don’t have the tools and systems to help them achieve them. Hold a manager workshop with your team, and share best practices and strategies for increasing the bottom line. Your entire team will benefit, and you can accelerate the results into real, long-term sustainable growth. This will lead to increased marketshare, loyalty, teamwork and a culture of true success.



Having a strategic plan for on-purpose growth really starts with growing your people to success. As the leader of your operation or sales team, you’re in the position to create an environment of high-performing, highly successful agents and managers. Growing and elevating the success of others will always take you to the top of your game It is true that when you selflessly help others, amazing things happen!

For a free copy of my exclusive Strategic and On Purpose Growth Plan, email yourock@sherrijohnson.com.

Sherri Johnson is CEO and founder of Sherri Johnson Coaching & Consulting. With 20 years of experience in real estate, Johnson offers coaching, consulting and keynotes, and is a national speaker for the Homes.com Secrets of Top Selling Agents tour. For more information, please contact coaching@sherrijohnson.com or 844-989-2600 (toll free) or visit www.sherrijohnson.com.



