Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group Partners With MoxiWorks on SSO System and Tools

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group and MoxiWorks have partnered to bring MoxiWorks’ offerings, including the CRM Moxi Engage and Moxi Present for presentations, along with its extensive suite of tools, to the organization. Moxi is an API-friendly open platform, with single sign-on (SSO).

“We are thrilled to provide our agents with the MoxiWorks tech platform,” says Nancy Nagy, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group. “Agents are going to love the single sign-on bridge to a suite of tools. MoxiWorks will enable them to work more efficiently and effectively as it meets consumers on their terms with technology that is cool, easy to use and effective.”

Agents at KoenigRubloff have been participating in training with Matthew Ferrara, an advisor to MoxiWorks.

Content Square 1.

For more information, please visit www.koenigrubloff.com or www.moxiworks.com.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.