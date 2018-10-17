When Buyers Won’t Sign: How to Turn Concerns Into Progress

The following information is provided by the Center for REALTOR® Development (CRD).



Buyers may be reluctant to sign a representation agreement because they think it will limit their options and impose undue obligations. Although most buyers stick with the first agent they talk to, no one wants to feel pressured to make a commitment before they know if the arrangement will work out and if you can work together. How can you allay concerns but still make progress in establishing a buyer-client relationship?

Short-Term Agreement

If a buyer is uncomfortable with a long-term agreement, offer a shorter term; for example, an agent-for-a-day agreement. The agreement can be extended if the buyer wants to continue.



Nonexclusive Agreement

If the buyer doesn’t want to be tied down to just one agent, it’s okay to offer a nonexclusive agreement (if your brokerage policies allow it); however, the buyer should be aware of the drawbacks of such an arrangement.



Trial Basis

Offer to take the buyers out once to view a couple of properties in order to get acquainted and see how you can help them. Be clear that an agreement will be required if you decide to work together.



Specific Area

The terms of the buyer representation agreement could specify a particular area or neighborhood; the buyer is not bound by the agreement if they find a home outside of the specified area. The buyer should be aware, however, that such an agreement limits the services you can provide.



Permit Cancellations or Offer a Guarantee

This agreement could include a cancellation clause if the buyer is dissatisfied with your services. You might also consider offering a performance guarantee that spells out what you will do and how you understand your duties.



