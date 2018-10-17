LeadingRE Adds Two Leaders to Member Services Team

Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE) has added Billy Ekofo and Jennifer Harding to its Member Services team, named vice presidents, Business Solutions.

Both will be business consultants for a defined group of LeadingRE members, focusing on understanding each brokerage’s unique objectives and helping them be more successful through the utilization of LeadingRE’s extensive programs and services. They will also offer expertise on the trends impacting the real estate industry to help members continuously strengthen their value proposition, deliver a superior customer experience and ensure sales associates succeed at the highest levels.

“We are thrilled to welcome Billy and Jennifer to our team,” says Paul Boomsma, CEO/president of LeadingRE. “Both bring exceptional industry experience and business acumen, while sharing our belief that strong relationships are at the foundation of our success.”

Ekofo began his career in real estate as a sales associate, eventually managing a real estate firm’s lead generation department. He later worked at Inman News as director of Event Content, before returning to his former company to focus on office development and growth in key markets in the Virginia and Washington, D.C. area.

Harding, a licensed broker, joined the industry as a sales associate and later advanced to vice president, Relocation, where she managed business development activities for an independent brokerage. She holds the Certified Relocation Professional designation from Worldwide ERC®, and is active in numerous industry groups, including serving as president-elect for the Building Industry Association.

For more information, please visit www.leadingre.com.



