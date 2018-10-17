Window to the Law: Avoiding Unlicensed Practice of Law

Editor’s Note: This is part of a monthly video series from the National Association of REALTORS® to inform and educate members about important aspects of being a real estate professional. Watch for this series each month in RISMedia’s Daily e-News.
Watch the new Window to the Law video from the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) to learn important risk management strategies to help you and your agents avoid the unlicensed practice of law.
For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.
Facebook Comments