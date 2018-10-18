Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group Adds Weichert Realtors Nickel Group

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group has added Weichert Realtors Nickel Group of Oak Park, Ill. John Lawrence, broker/owner of the company, is now managing broker of the office, with 56 agents serving Oak Park, River Forest and surrounding areas.



“We are proud to welcome John and his agents to the KoenigRubloff family,” says Nancy Nagy, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices KoenigRubloff Realty Group. “We value the Oak Park and River Forest communities and are excited to join forces with agents who know and understand these special communities. They have an impressive reputation and I look forward to getting to know each of them better. Today, we realize the dream of having a strong, established presence in these important communities, with John at the helm. What a wonderful addition!”

“Aligning my company with KoenigRubloff is very exciting,” says Lawrence. “It is a well-respected luxury company with best-in-class marketing and top-notch resources, and, Berkshire Hathaway and HomeServices are brands that mean something, especially in our Oak Park and River Forest communities. My agents will appreciate having access to new marketing tools that will allow them to provide their clients with an even higher level of service.”

