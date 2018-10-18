Long & Foster Launches Luxury Website

Long & Foster | Christie’s International Real Estate has launched a luxury website, LongandFoster.com/Luxury, exclusively for high-end properties. With the launch comes a luxury mission, “Dwell in the Uncommon,” as well as the ability to display homes not listed on the MLS.



“Long & Foster is truly unique in offering an exclusive luxury-focused digital experience for high-end buyers and sellers, in addition to our award-winning primary website, LongandFoster.com,” says Larry “Boomer” Foster, president of Long & Foster Real Estate.

“Like our affiliation with Christie’s International Real Estate and Luxury Portfolio International®, this approach offers exceptional exposure and opportunities for our agents and their luxury clients,” says Gary Scott, president of Long & Foster Real Estate.

“Luxury homes deserve exceptional marketing,” says Barry Redler, chief administrative officer for The Long & Foster Companies, parent of Long & Foster Real Estate. “Clients want to experience that; it’s something special, and that is precisely what ‘Dwell in the Uncommon’ represents. As the leader in the luxury real estate market, we are dedicated to constantly improving our luxury offerings, to both agents and clients alike, and our luxury website is a prime example of how we deliver on that commitment.

“Not all home sellers want to follow the traditional sales route, and Long & Foster offers a variety of marketing approaches to meet our clients’ individual needs,” Redler says. “Our private exclusive feature provides them with that unique marketing opportunity.”

As with its main website, Long & Foster partnered with Real Estate Digital (RED) and RP3 Agency in the development, design and implementation of its luxury website.

For more information, please visit www.longandfoster.com.



