Use Your Weekend to Earn Referrals This Autumn

Autumn has finally arrived and Halloween is fast approaching! This time of the year presents plenty of opportunities to up your referral business. This month, there will be hayrides and harvest festivals—not to mention the Halloween cards and candies you can send out to clients. Here are some of the best ways you can reach out this autumn and remind your clients why you’re the top agent in town:

Throw a Halloween party.

From bobbing for apples to costume contests, who doesn’t love a good Halloween party? There’s no need to go overboard with the decorations, and you could even host it at your office—but be sure to give out your business card with the candy! Also, add personal touches to the affair, like a branded backdrop that guests can pose in front of—others will see what a great agent you are when photos are shared on social media.

Attend a fall event.

In addition to hayrides and harvest festivals, there’s apple picking, haunted attractions, corn mazes—a seemingly endless list of activities you can attend during fall. No matter where you live, you’ll likely be able to get yourself to an event where you’ll have the chance to meet and introduce yourself to potential clients.

Give out some goodies.

Whether it’s a Halloween card or candy, be sure to show all of your clients some love this month by sending out some goodies. Most people don’t expect to receive many surprise gifts around this time of the year, before the holiday season is in full swing. Receiving one from their real estate agent will only make it that much more special.

How you reach out to your former or potential clients is less important than the gesture of actually reaching out—that’s what’ll be remembered further down the road. Stay on top of follow-ups throughout the year with different gifts and fun events, and always be sure to remind them to refer you to their friends and family.

Agents, how are you reaching out to clients this autumn?

