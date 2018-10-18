Zillow Group’s Amy Bohutinsky to Depart Longtime Role, Added to Board of Directors

Zillow Group’s Amy Bohutinsky, chief operating officer and longtime member of the organization, has been elected to the Board of Directors of the company, and will depart her existing role in January 2019.

In addition, Zillow has hired Aimee Johnson as chief marketing officer, beginning in November, and named Jennifer Rock, currently interim chief financial officer, as chief accounting officer. Johnson will report to Jeremy Wacksman, brand president. Rock succeeded Kathleen Phillips, who announced her retirement in May. The company is looking for a new CFO, according to a release.

Bohutinsky has held numerous roles in her 13-year tenure at Zillow, including CMO and COO. She is on the board of HotelTonight, and be on the board of The Gap Inc. in November.

Johnson, most recently senior vice president, Customer Relationship Management at Starbucks, has 25 years of experience in marketing. She was formerly at the Campbell Soup Co. Rock has been in financial reporting for Zillow for seven years.

“Amy has tirelessly helped lead Zillow Group through every major milestone, from launch to becoming a public company and through our many acquisitions and the growth of our brands,” says Rich Barton, executive chairman of Zillow Group. “She is incredibly talented with a long track record of helping steer the company toward growth and success. I’m very excited to have her contribute to the Board of Directors for years to come.”

“I’m thrilled about the appointments of these three accomplished leaders to our Board of Directors and our senior leadership team,” says Spencer Rascoff, CEO of Zillow Group. “I’ve worked with Amy for 18 years, both here at Zillow Group and before that. It’s not possible to calculate her immense contributions to this company and our people. I am grateful for her leadership, and look forward to her continued contributions as board director.

“Aimee Johnson’s deep and varied years of leadership at Starbucks and strong consumer packaged goods marketing foundation will be an immense asset to Zillow Group as we scale and diversify our business into new areas like Zillow Offers and lending,” Rascoff says. “I’m excited to work with her to grow Zillow Group to new heights. In addition, I’m very happy to recognize Jenn’s immense contributions to our finance organization with her expanded role as CAO.”



