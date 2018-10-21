How to Find a Best-in-Class Property Data System

Shay Lawson, executive vice president of the Tuscaloosa Association of REALTORS® (TAR), was surprised to hear that some of her neighboring associations in Alabama don’t offer their members a tax data service—at all. Lawson says that TAR provides their members with CRS Data’s MLS Tax Suite because “in one click of a button, all the information is instantly auto-populated; everything they need is there. Our members just love it and use it regularly.”

What should associations and MLSs look for in a best-in-class public records/tax solution? Here are four pieces of important criteria. Address these areas when you’re evaluating a new solution, or considering a renewal of your current system, and you’ll be sure to provide your members with a solution that suits your needs.

1. Data Access and Convenience

Convenience and efficiency are at the heart of why it’s so important to provide your membership with a robust tax solution.

2. Data Integrity

Accurate data is the lifeblood of a healthy tax system, and there are a few questions your organization should consider when evaluating a solution:

How accurate is the data that the tax software offers?

If the pulled data is inaccurate, what is the process to correct it? How quickly can corrections be completed, and how painless does the software vendor make this process?

3. Customer Service

Swiftness in correcting data errors is a crucial part of good customer service. The other key factors are availability of your vendor representative and ongoing training for your members.

4. Ease-of-Use

It’s critical that the tax data software you do select is simple and non-intimidating to your members. Here are a few evaluating questions:

Is the interface simple? Are features clearly labeled and is the flow logical?

What reports are available? Are the reports easy to understand?

Do I want to use this tool to create materials to give to sellers or buyers? If so, can the technology support this functionality?

The MLS Tax Suite is designed to meet the needs of real estate professionals on the go. The system integrates with your MLS system to provide the most current, accurate property data in a simple interface that’s backed by refreshingly human customer support. CRS Data’s intuitive approach to property data makes it simple for real estate professionals across the U.S. to access the newest information and data anywhere, anytime.

