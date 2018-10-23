Howard Hanna Real Estate Announces New Newport News Office

Howard Hanna Real Estate has announced a new Newport News, Va., office, moving to 724 Thimble Shoals Blvd. in City Center at Oyster Point. Sandy Yoder Wagner is the managing broker of the office. To celebrate the opening, a ceremony and open house will be held on October 24 at 4 p.m.

“We are thrilled to be relocating to our new home in City Center and look forward to serving clients at the highest level from this state-of-the-art facility,” says Yoder Wagner, who has been affiliated with Howard Hanna since 2005. “We are excited about the future and our plans to grow and expand on the Peninsula.”

“City Center is a prime spot for a new Howard Hanna office,” says Gail Coleman, president of the Howard Hanna Southeast Region. “This is a great location for our agents to engage with the community and clients. Our new office concept is unique to our company in the region, and we are thrilled with the clean, contemporary look and feel of the office. Pairing this new style of office with the technology and programs we offer our agents creates a win-win for our sales associates and clients alike.”

With more than 10,250 square feet of space, the office was designed with an open floor plan, with conference rooms and private offices, floor-to-ceiling windows and plug-and-play workstations. The City Center development is surrounded by the eight-acre Fountain Park.

For more information, please visit www.howardhanna.com.



