6 Steps to a Powerful First 6 Months in Real Estate

Setting the right pace and track for a successful first six months requires focus, clear vision and easy-to-implement strategies to kick your business into high gear this quarter and set yourself up for a breakthrough year.

Clean your desk. Sound simple? Maybe. But there’s a lot of psychology behind this. A lot of chaos comes with being a real estate pro these days. By clearing the clutter and having a workspace that is free from distractions and mess, you give yourself a better landscape to practice your business. Square up your listing conversation.My uncle was a Navy man, and he was known for telling us to make sure everything was “squared up,” meaning it was as crisp and solid as it could be. Your listing conversation—or presentation as some of you might call it—is one of the most powerful and important components of a real estate professional’s business. Make sure it’s so perfect you could do it in your sleep. When you do, you’ll have more confidence to deliver it—and more confidence to prospect and land the appointments to deliver even more! Determine five things you’re comfortable talking about with sellers. For some people, it’s about getting over the discomfort of what to say and when to say it. When you have some backup material, it makes you feel more empowered. Find five things you can always converse about to have as your backup. For example, talk about your company’s impeccable reputation. If you’ve mastered open houses and following up with potential buyers, you can talk about that. Your listing conversation is more about speaking from your heart and your passion, not your head. Use the Listing Inventory chart to stay focused. Remember, it’s not just listings that are the name of the game, it’s listing inventory. This powerful little tool helps you visually keep track of your inventory, run your business like a business and motivate you to keep growing your business. Schedule specific days and times to prospect, and don’t waiver.Your prospecting time should be a non-negotiable appointment with yourself each week. I know it’s easy to get distracted in our business—and our world. If we wait until we feel like prospecting, we’ll never do it, right? So, my suggestion is to block off at least three times per week, for at least one hour per session. It’s a habit that will help you build your business and grow your wealth. Have a solid business plan with monthly goals for more momentum and urgency. Don’t over complicate it! As I always say, the problem with annual goals is that you don’t start paying attention to them until month eleven!

Darryl Davis, bestselling author of “How to Become a Power Agent in Real Estate” and owner of Darryl Davis Seminars, has trained and coached over 100,000 real estate professionals around the globe for more than 27 years. He is the founder of the Next Level® real estate training system, The Power Program®, which has helped agents double their production over their previous year. For more information, and the new agent tools that can help take you to your Next Level®, please contact darryl@darrylspeaks.com or visit www.ThePowerProgram.com/NewAgentSuccess.