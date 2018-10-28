Search
Can’t-Miss at NAR: In a Changing Real Estate World, Power Brokers Reveal How to Stay on Top

By RISMedia Staff

Attending the 2018 REALTORS® Conference & Expo this week? On Friday, November 2, RISMedia will again host the annual Power Broker Forum, “Compete—and Win—in a Changing Real Estate World,” from 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. At the forum, leading Power Brokers will share their strategies on how to attract and keep talent, drive efficiency and exceed expectations in the landscape today.

Get there early! The Power Broker Forum is open to all attendees of the REALTORS® Conference & Expo, and is anticipated to be at-capacity.

COMPETE—AND WIN—IN A CHANGING REAL ESTATE WORLD

Nov. 2, 2018
1:30-2:30 p.m.
Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Room 258, Level 2 – East
Boston, Mass.

Moderators

GinoBlefari-150Gino Blefari, CEO, HSF Affiliates LLC

 

John_Featherston_100x100John Featherston, CEO/Founder/President, RISMedia

 

Panelists

Lacey_Conway_150x150Lacey Conway, President, Latter & Blum, Inc.

 

Jim_D’Amico_150x150Jim D’Amico, COO/President, CENTURY 21 North East

 

Whitney_LaCosta_150x150Whitney LaCosta, Broker/Owner, Coach Realtors®

 

Mike_Schlott_150x150Mike Schlott, President, Kinlin Grover, Page Taft and Randall Realtors®

 

Later on November 2, RISMedia will host the 23rd Annual Power Broker Reception & Dinner, an exclusive event honoring the Top 500 brokers in RISMedia’s 2018 Power Broker Report & Survey, published in April. The event, held at The Westin Copley Place, includes a cocktail reception and dinner, along with an awards ceremony, and is presented by Platinum Sponsors Buffini & Company, Homes.com, Quicken Loans and RE/MAX. ESPN Founder Bill Rasmussen will speak.

Attending the Expo? Visit RISMedia at Booth No. 1003 to learn about our content offerings.

For the latest real estate news and trends, bookmark RISMedia.com.

