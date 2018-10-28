Can’t-Miss at NAR: In a Changing Real Estate World, Power Brokers Reveal How to Stay on Top

Attending the 2018 REALTORS® Conference & Expo this week? On Friday, November 2, RISMedia will again host the annual Power Broker Forum, “Compete—and Win—in a Changing Real Estate World,” from 1:30 p.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. At the forum, leading Power Brokers will share their strategies on how to attract and keep talent, drive efficiency and exceed expectations in the landscape today.

Get there early! The Power Broker Forum is open to all attendees of the REALTORS® Conference & Expo, and is anticipated to be at-capacity.

COMPETE—AND WIN—IN A CHANGING REAL ESTATE WORLD

Nov. 2, 2018

1:30-2:30 p.m.

Boston Convention & Exhibition Center, Room 258, Level 2 – East

Boston, Mass.

Moderators



Gino Blefari, CEO, HSF Affiliates LLC

John Featherston, CEO/Founder/President, RISMedia

Panelists



Lacey Conway, President, Latter & Blum, Inc.

Jim D’Amico, COO/President, CENTURY 21 North East

Whitney LaCosta, Broker/Owner, Coach Realtors®

Mike Schlott, President, Kinlin Grover, Page Taft and Randall Realtors®

Later on November 2, RISMedia will host the 23rd Annual Power Broker Reception & Dinner, an exclusive event honoring the Top 500 brokers in RISMedia’s 2018 Power Broker Report & Survey, published in April. The event, held at The Westin Copley Place, includes a cocktail reception and dinner, along with an awards ceremony, and is presented by Platinum Sponsors Buffini & Company, Homes.com, Quicken Loans and RE/MAX. ESPN Founder Bill Rasmussen will speak.

