Homes.com Launches API to Streamline Real Estate Communications

Homes.com has announced the launch of a new API, which streamlines agent workflow by allowing agents to easily manage leads and contacts across the many platforms they use.

The Homes.com API offers real estate technology companies and brokerages an easy way to receive and send data from Homes.com and the Homes.com Connect platform. Participating Homes.com API partners will now have an efficient method to receive client data directly from Homes.com and the Homes.com Connect marketing applications. For example, an agent using BombBomb to send video emails will now be able to seamlessly integrate lead information from Homes.com to initiate video email campaigns within BombBomb, or, when a lead from Homes.com Connect successfully converts into a buyer or seller, the information can be pushed effortlessly into DocuSign Rooms for Real Estate to manage the transaction.

The Homes.com API will allow applications like these to communicate with the centralized Homes.com Connect contact management database, eliminating the pain of duplicate entry and maintaining separate databases.

“We know that our customers use a variety of tools when working with clients, and providing an easy way for them to manage that process makes sense and adds tremendous value to the tools we provide,” says Dave Mele, president of Homes.com. “The new Homes.com API provides an easy way for leads, contacts and associated lead activity to be shared between Homes.com Connect and our integration partners. The API also supports ongoing lead activities, ensuring that integrated systems remain in sync.”



For more information about the Homes.com API, please visit api.homesconnect.com. To learn more about Homes.com marketing services, please visit marketing.homes.com.



