Delivering a World-Class Experience

Quicken Loans streamlines the referral process for Georgia brokerage

Guiding clients through the home-buying process is often a juggling act as real estate professionals do everything in their power to ensure that all the moving pieces fit together for a successful outcome.

“At the end of the day, after we’ve worked hard to get someone under contract, we want to make sure the transaction is able to happen,” says Kathy Connelly, senior vice president, Corporate Services at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties in Roswell, Ga. “And working with a lender that can do that on their end is critical,” she adds, which is a key component to the brokerage’s successful relationship with Quicken Loans.

While Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties works with Quicken Loans in a number of ways, Connelly can’t say enough about the broker network they’ve built to service referrals generated through Quicken Loans.

“We began working with Quicken Loans back in 2008 after they reached out to us upon hearing about the success we were having in working with another lending company on their referrals,” says Connelly, who goes on to explain that they’ve closed in excess of 2,000 transactions that have been generated through referrals from Quicken Loans over the years.

Beyond the obvious benefit of being a source of high-quality referrals for the brokerage, working with Quicken Loans has aligned the brokerage with a partner who values the broker relationship, as well as the partnerships that have been developed.

“Because the buyers who are referred to us have already been approved—or have already begun the application process—our associates can be more efficient and streamlined by focusing on properties that are relevant to the client’s price point, interests, etc.,” says Connelly.

Better yet, receiving the lead at the point in which they’re ready to transact goes a long way toward taking some of the frustration out of the process for the client. This, in turn, calms their nerves, as it’s crystal clear that everyone is working with their best interests at heart.

But it doesn’t end there. In fact, according to Connelly, the folks at Quicken Loans are eager to share their best practices and coaching tips—and are constantly improving the process so that everyone is in total alignment, all of which fosters a good experience for the consumer.

“In the end, it all boils down to our two companies being in alignment with our core values, working in a collaborative manner and being focused on providing a world-class experience for the consumer,” says Connelly.

“It’s great to see the incredible growth Quicken Loans has achieved over the last 10 years, and we’re proud to be a network partner supporting their clients,” concludes Connelly. “Their customer care team and our associates work hard to maximize any and all referral opportunities so that we’re delivering great service to the client.”

For more information, please visit www.RealEstate.QuickenLoans.com or call 866-718-9842.