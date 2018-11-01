iOi Winner Releases New Tech Set to Shake Up Real Estate Industry

BoxBrownie.com, the winner of this year’s Innovation, Opportunity & Investment Summit (iOi) Pitch Battle, has released a new technology set to shake up the real estate industry. Known as “Virtual Renovation,” the technology is a game changer for real estate professionals who are selling a property that’s outdated or unfinished.

“We were receiving a lot of feedback from frustrated agents who were having trouble selling properties because buyers were turned off by things like ugly wallpaper or outdated carpet,” says Melvyn Myers, co-founder of BoxBrownie.com. “They wanted an easy way to show their buyers what a property could look like if it was renovated.”

Which is exactly what BoxBrownie.com delivered on. Now, an agent can easily log on to BoxBrownie.com, upload a photo and select from a range of edits, and the photo is digitally remodeled to show what a space would look like if renovated.

“I used their Virtual Renovation product in order to give buyers a vision of what a kitchen or a bath could look like; instead of the usual ‘Change This,’ or ‘Add This,’ now, I just have to say ‘See This,’ and buyers get the idea instantly,” says Linda Michonski, an agent with Douglas Elliman Real Estate. “It’s easy, quick and gives me the results I want.”

Agents can choose from seven interior and 10 exterior edits, which can be mixed and matched to obtain their desired result. Edits include virtually painting walls from $2.40 to fitting out an entire new virtual kitchen for $56.

“We wanted to provide a service that is affordable for all agents regardless of their company size,” Myers says. “We don’t believe in subscriptions; pay-as-you-go works better for us and our clients.”

Commercial agents have welcomed the service, as well.

“We’ve helped commercial agents transform an empty space into an area such as a gym, retail shop or even an office,” says Myers. “It’s made the selling process a lot easier for agents when they can show prospective buyers what the space could potentially look like.”

BoxBrownie.com is a photo editing company providing a range of services for real estate marketing, used by real estate professionals in 44 countries. The company is part of NAR’s REach program for 2018.

BoxBrownie.com offers four free photo edits on sign-up with no strings attached. Please visit BoxBrownie.com for more information.

