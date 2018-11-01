Realtor.com to Launch Local Marketing Solution

Realtor.com® is launching Local ExpertSM, a hyperlocal social media solution, beginning November 7. With Local Expert, agents create customized ads for buyers in their marketplace on realtor.com; the ads are then exposed to those same segments on social media.

Along with attracting buyers, with Local Expert, agents can communicate their expertise within listing presentations, demonstrating not only how they will market the property in targeted ways, but also their familiarity with the local market.

“Consumers are best served when they work with professionals who know and have experience in the local market,” says Deepak Thakral, senior vice president of Product Management at realtor.com. “Local Expert helps real estate professionals build visibility and awareness with buyers who are looking for homes in their markets of expertise, and gives agents powerful tools to promote their home seller clients’ listings.

“Local Expert can help provide agents with a competitive advantage in the current environment,” Thakral says. “With targeted, regular exposure on realtor.com and in social media, agents can create trust and stay top-of-mind with the local buyers they’re hoping to meet, and help attract serious homebuyers to their listing clients, as well. It’s a win-win for agents, buyers and sellers.”

“Realtor.com is driving innovation,” says Ryan O’Hara, CEO of realtor.com. “Our customers are smart, savvy business professionals. They know how important it is to build consumer awareness and demonstrate value to homebuyers and sellers; that’s why they partner with realtor.com. As part of News Corp, realtor.com leverages insights from a global real estate network to serve consumers and real estate professionals back here at home.”

