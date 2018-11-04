Zillow Group’s Mortgage Move Is Official

Mortgage Lenders of America (MLOA) has been acquired, officially, by Zillow Group, with the deal finalized November 1. Zillow announced the acquisition in August. MLOA will be involved in lending both within and outside of the Zillow Offers program.

Based in Overland Park, Kan., Mortgage Lenders of America lends mortgages nationwide, and will continue to through Zillow’s marketplace. The company is expected to be rebranded in 2019. Philip Kneibert, MLOA’s president, will continue to lead MLOA as vice president and general manager, and report to Greg Schwartz, president of Media & Marketplaces at Zillow Group.

“Getting a mortgage is often the hardest, most complicated part of buying a home,” says Schwartz. “We acquired MLOA, which we will rebrand in 2019, so we could streamline, shorten and simplify the home-buying process for consumers who purchase homes through Zillow Offers.”

Zillow discussed its foray into mortgage in RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine’s September issue. According to the company, in 2017, 23 million loan information requests were submitted across Zillow’s brands.

