NAR Annual: The Big 10 in Real Estate

Housing is impacted by influences both in and outside of real estate. At the 2018 REALTORS® Conference & Expo, held in Boston this weekend, the Counselors of Real Estate (CRE) rounded up their 10 to watch:

Current Issues

Interest Rates and the Economy Politics and Political Uncertainty Housing Affordability Generational Change/Demographics E-Commerce and Logistics

“When it comes to politics, CRE tries to illuminate rather than advocate,” said Hugh Kelly of Hugh F. Kelly Real Estate Economics. “However, we think it is obvious that the dysfunctional state of our political discourse and our unwillingness to compromise on issues stand in the way of problem-solving—problems like the ones on this list.”

Longer-Term Issues

Infrastructure Disruptive Technology Natural Disasters and Climate Change Immigration Energy and Water

“It is widely known and documented that as infrastructure deteriorates, so do the local neighborhoods and communities,” said Julie Melander, vice president, Portfolio Management at Carter Validus. “The reverse is also true: In regions where infrastructure is invested in, we see a growth in population, an increase in business investment and a rise in property values.”

Annually, the CRE develops the “Top Ten Issues Affecting Real Estate,” which identifies issues for the market now and in the years ahead.

