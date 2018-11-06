DocuSign Announces ‘Go Digital’ Initiative Through REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program

DocuSign has announced the “Go Digital” program, which will assist associations with digitizing transactions.

Through Go Digital, associations have the ability to offer a fully-featured version of DocuSign, allowing members to close their first few deals for free, along with training and tools. There are available discounts after the program, as well. Go Digital is free through the National Association of REALTORSÂ® (NAR) REALTOR BenefitsÂ® Program.

“We have been working actively with the National Association of REALTORSÂ® over the past year on the Go Digital program, and we are excited to build on our efforts to help agents around the country move towards fully digital real estate transactions,” saysÂ Georg Gerstenfeld, general manager and vice president of Global Real Estate Solutions at DocuSign.

“Go Digital includes access to the DocuSign service, the sending of 20 documents for free, and a series of training and onboarding resources that streamline the integration of DocuSign into the real estate process,” Gerstenfeld says. “We believe that thisâ€”combined with our overall commitment to constant innovation and improvementâ€”will help further reduce the barrier to entry for digital transformation in real estate further.”

“DocuSign has helped REALTORSÂ® spend more time with their clients, working on making their real estate dreams a reality, rather than chasing paper or following lengthy and complex processes,” says Mark Birschbach, senior vice president of Strategic Business Innovation & Technology at NAR “We expect DocuSign’s Go Digital program to extend those benefits to even more REALTORSÂ®â€”and to make it easier for them to take their real estate transactions digital.”

The announcement was made at the 2018 REALTORSÂ® Conference & Expo last week.

For more information, please visit www.docusign.com/nar.



